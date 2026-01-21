Market Insights: Incannex Healthcare Inc (IXHL)’s Notable Drop of -5.31%, Closing at $0.36

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Incannex Healthcare Inc’s stock clocked out at $0.36, down -5.31% from its previous closing price of $0.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9.73 million shares were traded. IXHL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3723 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.352.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IXHL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 47.51 and its Current Ratio is at 47.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IXHL now has a Market Capitalization of 123602504 and an Enterprise Value of 50532504. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12360.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4211.042 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.211.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IXHL is 2.59, which has changed by -0.8 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IXHL has reached a high of $2.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.24%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.02%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IXHL traded 18.68M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7299590 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 347.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 342.86M. Insiders hold about 0.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.07% stake in the company. Shares short for IXHL as of 1767139200 were 15236764 with a Short Ratio of 0.82, compared to 1764288000 on 18714096. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15236764 and a Short% of Float of 4.46.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 1.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of Incannex Healthcare Inc (IXHL) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.06 and -$0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.06 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $61.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $61.84M and the low estimate is $61.84M.