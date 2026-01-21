Post-Trade Analysis: CDW Corp (CDW) Slides -5.31%, Closing at $124.76

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $131.75 in the prior trading day, CDW Corp (NASDAQ: CDW) closed at $124.76, down -5.31%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.01 million shares were traded. CDW stock price reached its highest trading level at $128.9 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $124.0793.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CDW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 35.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.26.

On November 25, 2025, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $185. On November 15, 2024, Redburn Atlantic started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $230.Redburn Atlantic initiated its Buy rating on November 15, 2024, with a $230 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 ’25 when Chawla Sona sold 7,400 shares for $146.17 per share. The transaction valued at 1,081,658 led to the insider holds 28,110 shares of the business.

Chawla Sona bought 7,400 shares of CDW for $1,081,096 on Dec 08 ’25. On May 13 ’25, another insider, KULEVICH FREDERICK J., who serves as the insider of the company, sold 28,159 shares for $190.90 each. As a result, the insider received 5,375,581 and left with 36,077 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CDW now has a Market Capitalization of 16351138816 and an Enterprise Value of 21878661120. As of this moment, CDW’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.101.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CDW is 1.08, which has changed by -0.32192487 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CDW has reached a high of $222.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $126.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.02%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -22.27%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1447950 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 130.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.64M. Insiders hold about 0.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.37% stake in the company. Shares short for CDW as of 1767139200 were 3997350 with a Short Ratio of 2.43, compared to 1764288000 on 4969799. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3997350 and a Short% of Float of 3.49.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CDW’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.5, compared to 2.50 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.018975332. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.17.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of CDW Corp (CDW) is currently attracting attention from 10.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.2, with high estimates of $2.33 and low estimates of $1.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.92 and $9.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.89. EPS for the following year is $10.51, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $10.82 and $10.05.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $5.33B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.4B to a low estimate of $5.27B. The current estimate, CDW Corp’s year-ago sales were $5.19BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.28B. There is a high estimate of $5.38B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.22B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.65B and the low estimate is $21.8B.