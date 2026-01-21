Daily Market Movement: Veritone Inc (VERI) Sees a -7.87% Decrease, Closing at $4.1

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The closing price of Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) was $4.1 for the day, down -7.87% from the previous closing price of $4.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.72 million shares were traded. VERI stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.03.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VERI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.31 and its Current Ratio is at 1.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on October 23, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10. On March 17, 2025, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VERI now has a Market Capitalization of 376404704 and an Enterprise Value of 457085696. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 18.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.663 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.638.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VERI is 2.13, which has changed by 0.39937103 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VERI has reached a high of $9.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.84%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.35%.

Shares Statistics:

VERI traded an average of 4.30M shares per day over the past three months and 2040190 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 91.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.45M. Insiders hold about 12.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.73% stake in the company. Shares short for VERI as of 1767139200 were 7686918 with a Short Ratio of 1.79, compared to 1764288000 on 5959687. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7686918 and a Short% of Float of 9.11.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Veritone Inc (VERI) is underway, with the input of 3.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.46 and -$0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.47. EPS for the following year is -$0.2, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.28.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $35.71M to a low estimate of $33.63M. The current estimate, Veritone Inc’s year-ago sales were $22.43MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $30.9M. There is a high estimate of $33M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $29.26M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VERI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $111.31M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $109.22M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $109.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $92.64MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $129.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $137.01M and the low estimate is $122.35M.

