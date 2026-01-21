In the Green: Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) Closes at $4.4, Up/Down -5.78% from Previous Day

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

In the latest session, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX) closed at $4.4 down -5.78% from its previous closing price of $4.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 22.05 million shares were traded. RXRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.39.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 ’26 when Gibson Christopher bought 40,000 shares for $4.47 per share.

Borgeson Blake sold 220,000 shares of RXRX for $959,200 on Jan 06 ’26. The Director now owns 6,649,863 shares after completing the transaction at $4.36 per share. On Jan 05 ’26, another insider, Gibson Christopher, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $4.25 each. As a result, the insider received 170,000 and left with 933,839 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RXRX now has a Market Capitalization of 2293556224 and an Enterprise Value of 1716094080. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 52.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 39.28 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.69.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RXRX is 0.95, which has changed by -0.37650198 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RXRX has reached a high of $12.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.26%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.23%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RXRX has traded an average of 29.76M shares per day and 20764760 over the past ten days. A total of 485.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 437.18M. Insiders hold about 16.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.54% stake in the company. Shares short for RXRX as of 1767139200 were 165731774 with a Short Ratio of 5.57, compared to 1764288000 on 151875532. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 165731774 and a Short% of Float of 33.73.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) reflects the collective analysis of 6.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.48 and -$1.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.6. EPS for the following year is -$1.17, with 8.0 analysts recommending between -$0.63 and -$1.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $24.56M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $46.4M to a low estimate of $17.1M. The current estimate, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s year-ago sales were $4.55MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.28M. There is a high estimate of $20.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RXRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $85.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $48.35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $61.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $58.84MBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $82.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $110.62M and the low estimate is $61.1M.