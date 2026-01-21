Trading Day Review: Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Loses Momentum%, Closing at $36.23

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The price of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) closed at $36.23 in the last session, down -3.85% from day before closing price of $37.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.76 million shares were traded. NKTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.765 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.025.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NKTR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.24 and its Current Ratio is at 4.24. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on November 26, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $102. On June 24, 2025, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $6.50 to $120. BTIG Research reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on June 24, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $60 to $100.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 ’26 when Zalevsky Jonathan bought 3,867 shares for $35.67 per share.

Zalevsky Jonathan sold 1,157 shares of NKTR for $62,802 on Nov 25 ’25. The Chief R&D Officer now owns 18,971 shares after completing the transaction at $54.28 per share. On Nov 25 ’25, another insider, Wilson Mark Andrew, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 630 shares for $54.28 each. As a result, the insider received 34,196 and left with 21,585 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NKTR now has a Market Capitalization of 736975744 and an Enterprise Value of 633846784. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.125 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.688.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NKTR is -0.98, which has changed by 1.7304349 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NKTR has reached a high of $66.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -28.13%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.69%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NKTR traded on average about 841.37K shares per day over the past 3-months and 708320 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 20.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.04M. Insiders hold about 1.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.45% stake in the company. Shares short for NKTR as of 1767139200 were 2935715 with a Short Ratio of 3.49, compared to 1764288000 on 1818868. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2935715 and a Short% of Float of 14.69.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) is currently being evaluated by 1.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.59, with high estimates of -$2.59 and low estimates of -$2.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$8.32 and -$8.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$8.32. EPS for the following year is -$11.86, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$11.6 and -$12.12.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $10.43M. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.81M to a low estimate of $6.9M. The current estimate, Nektar Therapeutics’s year-ago sales were $29.18MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.1M. There is a high estimate of $12.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NKTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $49.24M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $43.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $98.43MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $42.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $54.44M and the low estimate is $24M.