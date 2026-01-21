Market Momentum: Circle Internet Group Inc (CRCL) Registers a -7.52% Decrease, Closing at $72.7

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

Circle Internet Group Inc (NYSE: CRCL) closed the day trading at $72.7 down -7.52% from the previous closing price of $78.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9.94 million shares were traded. CRCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.4699 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.62.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CRCL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.03 and its Current Ratio is at 1.03. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on December 19, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $85. On December 02, 2025, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $60. JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Overweight on November 13, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $100.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 ’26 when Schulz Tamara L sold 4,438 shares for $85.19 per share. The transaction valued at 378,073 led to the insider holds 82,679 shares of the business.

Schulz Tamara L bought 4,438 shares of CRCL for $378,073 on Jan 05 ’26. On Dec 22 ’25, another insider, Tarbert Heath, who serves as the President of the company, sold 3,048 shares for $90.02 each. As a result, the insider received 274,381 and left with 579,302 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRCL now has a Market Capitalization of 18497613824 and an Enterprise Value of 15934308352. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.607 whereas that against EBITDA is -111.486.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRCL has reached a high of $298.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.65%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -44.29%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CRCL traded about 13.15M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CRCL traded about 9274780 shares per day. A total of 215.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 135.32M. Insiders hold about 42.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.69% stake in the company. Shares short for CRCL as of 1767139200 were 10952651 with a Short Ratio of 0.83, compared to 1764288000 on 12458290. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10952651 and a Short% of Float of 5.6399997.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Circle Internet Group Inc (CRCL) is the result of assessments by 11 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.59 and -$3.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.34. EPS for the following year is $1.0, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $1.98 and $0.67.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $749.52M. There is a high estimate of $820.73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $678.42M.

Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.75B and the low estimate is $2.94B.