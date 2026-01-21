Stock Performance Spotlight: Dynatrace Inc (DT) Ends the Day at $38.71, Down by -2.93

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Dynatrace Inc’s stock clocked out at $38.71, down -2.93% from its previous closing price of $39.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.7 million shares were traded. DT stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.64.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.48 and its Current Ratio is at 1.48. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on October 01, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $65. On August 27, 2025, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $65. Guggenheim Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 23, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $66.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 10 ’25 when Zugelder Dan sold 7,505 shares for $45.27 per share. The transaction valued at 339,751 led to the insider holds 8,925 shares of the business.

DANIEL J ZUGELDER bought 7,505 shares of DT for $339,751 on Dec 10 ’25. On Dec 05 ’25, another insider, Greifeneder Bernd, who serves as the EVP, Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 85 shares for $44.71 each. As a result, the insider received 3,800 and left with 1,321 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DT now has a Market Capitalization of 11671306240 and an Enterprise Value of 10442774528. As of this moment, Dynatrace’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.637 whereas that against EBITDA is 41.825.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DT is 0.84, which has changed by -0.26637232 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DT has reached a high of $63.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.21%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -20.43%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DT traded 3.56M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4305730 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 301.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 298.10M. Insiders hold about 1.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DT as of 1767139200 were 7491979 with a Short Ratio of 2.11, compared to 1764288000 on 6771251. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7491979 and a Short% of Float of 3.2.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 34.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Dynatrace Inc (DT).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.69 and $1.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.64. EPS for the following year is $1.85, with 35.0 analysts recommending between $2.06 and $1.76.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 32 analysts expect revenue to total $506.24M. It ranges from a high estimate of $520.7M to a low estimate of $503.58M. The current estimate, Dynatrace Inc’s year-ago sales were $436.17MFor the next quarter, 32 analysts are estimating revenue of $514.28M. There is a high estimate of $524.37M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $511.5M.

A total of 34 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.7BBased on 34 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.35B and the low estimate is $2.25B.