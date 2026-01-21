Closing Figures: Terrestrial Energy Inc (IMSR)’s Negative Finish at 10.43, Down -10.78

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $11.69 in the prior trading day, Terrestrial Energy Inc (NASDAQ: IMSR) closed at $10.43, down -10.78%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$10.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.46 million shares were traded. IMSR stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.3 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.4175.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IMSR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.11 and its Current Ratio is at 0.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on December 19, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IMSR now has a Market Capitalization of 852875968 and an Enterprise Value of 1103748352. As of this moment, Terrestrial’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 53.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1063341.4 whereas that against EBITDA is -55.675.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IMSR is 1.26, which has changed by 0.16318405 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IMSR has reached a high of $31.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.07%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.77M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6221320 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 81.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.94M. Insiders hold about 23.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.81% stake in the company. Shares short for IMSR as of 1767139200 were 1611109 with a Short Ratio of 1.09, compared to 1764288000 on 1224234.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Terrestrial Energy Inc (IMSR) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 1 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.58, with high estimates of -$0.58 and low estimates of -$0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.99 and -$0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.99. EPS for the following year is -$2.41, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$2.41 and -$2.41.