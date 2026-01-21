Closing Figures: Terrestrial Energy Inc (IMSR)’s Negative Finish at 10.43, Down -10.78

Nora Barnes

Business

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $11.69 in the prior trading day, Terrestrial Energy Inc (NASDAQ: IMSR) closed at $10.43, down -10.78%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$10.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.46 million shares were traded. IMSR stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.3 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.4175.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IMSR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.11 and its Current Ratio is at 0.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on December 19, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IMSR now has a Market Capitalization of 852875968 and an Enterprise Value of 1103748352. As of this moment, Terrestrial’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 53.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1063341.4 whereas that against EBITDA is -55.675.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IMSR is 1.26, which has changed by 0.16318405 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IMSR has reached a high of $31.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.07%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.77M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6221320 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 81.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.94M. Insiders hold about 23.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.81% stake in the company. Shares short for IMSR as of 1767139200 were 1611109 with a Short Ratio of 1.09, compared to 1764288000 on 1224234.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Terrestrial Energy Inc (IMSR) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 1 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.58, with high estimates of -$0.58 and low estimates of -$0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.99 and -$0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.99. EPS for the following year is -$2.41, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$2.41 and -$2.41.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.