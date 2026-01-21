Tuya Inc ADR’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 2.07, Down -8.00

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of Tuya Inc ADR (NYSE: TUYA) was $2.07 for the day, down -8.00% from the previous closing price of $2.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.04 million shares were traded. TUYA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.06.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TUYA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.94 and its Current Ratio is at 8.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 07 ’25 when HUANG SIDNEY XUANDE bought 40,000 shares for $2.47 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TUYA now has a Market Capitalization of 1303415296 and an Enterprise Value of 312337280. As of this moment, Tuya’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.978 whereas that against EBITDA is 526.485.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TUYA is 0.45, which has changed by 0.07142854 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TUYA has reached a high of $4.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.01%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.23%.

Shares Statistics:

TUYA traded an average of 1.03M shares per day over the past three months and 1456810 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 539.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 466.74M. Insiders hold about 13.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.63% stake in the company. Shares short for TUYA as of 1767139200 were 2529826 with a Short Ratio of 2.46, compared to 1764288000 on 2920863. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2529826 and a Short% of Float of 0.7900001.

Earnings Estimates

Tuya Inc ADR (TUYA) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 1.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and $0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.13, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.14 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $79.53M to a low estimate of $79.53M. The current estimate, Tuya Inc ADR’s year-ago sales were $82.06M

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TUYA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $319M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $316.84M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $317.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $298.62MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $360.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $375.82M and the low estimate is $351.85M.