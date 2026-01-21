Ratios in Focus: Analyzing AtlasClear Holdings Inc (ATCH)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

In the latest session, AtlasClear Holdings Inc (AMEX: ATCH) closed at $0.25 down -4.10% from its previous closing price of $0.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.81 million shares were traded. ATCH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.259 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.25.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AtlasClear Holdings Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.95 and its Current Ratio is at 0.95. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 ’25 when McBey Robert G bought 12,007 shares for $4.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATCH now has a Market Capitalization of 36159500 and an Enterprise Value of 42633024. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.465 whereas that against EBITDA is 144.383.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ATCH is 0.63, which has changed by -0.9587678 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ATCH has reached a high of $13.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.11%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -22.29%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ATCH has traded an average of 8.33M shares per day and 2957570 over the past ten days. A total of 144.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 135.84M. Insiders hold about 6.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.93% stake in the company. Shares short for ATCH as of 1767139200 were 11037925 with a Short Ratio of 1.32, compared to 1764288000 on 14277449. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11037925 and a Short% of Float of 7.6799995999999995.