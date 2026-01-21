Deeper Dive: Understanding HP Inc (HPQ) Through its Various Ratios

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The price of HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) closed at $19.8 in the last session, down -2.80% from day before closing price of $20.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 19.55 million shares were traded. HPQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.5814.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HPQ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.48 and its Current Ratio is at 0.77.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 26 ’25 when Patel Ketan M sold 33,321 shares for $23.19 per share. The transaction valued at 772,714 led to the insider holds 34,572 shares of the business.

Ketan Patel bought 33,321 shares of HPQ for $772,741 on Dec 26 ’25. On Dec 09 ’25, another insider, Olson Anneliese, who serves as the Pres Imaging Prtng & Solutions of the company, sold 16,726 shares for $24.83 each. As a result, the insider received 415,307 and left with 169 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HPQ now has a Market Capitalization of 18507096064 and an Enterprise Value of 25368092672. As of this moment, HP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.459 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.67.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HPQ is 1.22, which has changed by -0.38514942 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HPQ has reached a high of $35.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.82%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -22.58%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HPQ traded on average about 13.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 18135620 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 921.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 915.26M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.38% stake in the company. Shares short for HPQ as of 1767139200 were 67955724 with a Short Ratio of 5.11, compared to 1764288000 on 70112987. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 67955724 and a Short% of Float of 10.15.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HPQ is 1.17, which was 1.158 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.056848302. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.33. The current Payout Ratio is 43.62% for HPQ, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-11 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-11. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2015-11-02 when the company split stock in a 2202:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of HP Inc (HPQ) is currently drawing attention from 12.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.75, with high estimates of $0.8 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.44 and $2.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.1. EPS for the following year is $3.21, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $3.69 and $2.79.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $13.89B. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.24B to a low estimate of $13.66B. The current estimate, HP Inc’s year-ago sales were $13.5BFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.37B. There is a high estimate of $13.59B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.13B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HPQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $58.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $54.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $56.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $55.3BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $56.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $58.62B and the low estimate is $54.64B.