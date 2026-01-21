Financial Health Check: Examining Oklo Inc (OKLO)’s Key Ratios

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

Oklo Inc (NYSE: OKLO) closed the day trading at $89.93 down -5.29% from the previous closing price of $94.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12.49 million shares were traded. OKLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $97.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $88.93.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OKLO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 67.51 and its Current Ratio is at 67.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On December 05, 2025, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $135. On October 09, 2025, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $175.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on October 09, 2025, with a $175 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 09 ’26 when Cochran Caroline sold 64,887 shares for $112.03 per share. The transaction valued at 7,269,191 led to the insider holds 808,197 shares of the business.

Cochran Caroline sold 26,741 shares of OKLO for $2,978,413 on Jan 09 ’26. The Co-Founder, COO now owns 799,023 shares after completing the transaction at $111.38 per share. On Jan 09 ’26, another insider, DeWitte Jacob, who serves as the Co-Founder, CEO of the company, sold 64,888 shares for $112.03 each. As a result, the insider received 7,269,302 and left with 799,023 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OKLO now has a Market Capitalization of 14051299328 and an Enterprise Value of 13131360256.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OKLO is 0.78, which has changed by 1.7787533 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OKLO has reached a high of $193.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.07%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OKLO traded about 13.60M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OKLO traded about 15842700 shares per day. A total of 156.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.62M. Insiders hold about 20.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.68% stake in the company. Shares short for OKLO as of 1767139200 were 16969485 with a Short Ratio of 1.25, compared to 1764288000 on 20142849. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16969485 and a Short% of Float of 10.9.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Oklo Inc (OKLO) is currently in progress, with 11.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.62. EPS for the following year is -$0.64, with 14.0 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$0.98.