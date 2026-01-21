Accelerant Holdings (ARX)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Accelerant Holdings’s stock clocked out at $14.05, down -6.58% from its previous closing price of $15.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.18 million shares were traded. ARX stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.825 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.0.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 19 ’25 when Lee-Smith Christopher bought 14,700 shares for $13.42 per share. The transaction valued at 197,240 led to the insider holds 17,655,379 shares of the business.

Meriwether Karen Sue bought 542 shares of ARX for $7,951 on Dec 08 ’25. The Director now owns 9,752 shares after completing the transaction at $14.67 per share. On Nov 19 ’25, another insider, Gaynor Samuel, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 7,500 shares for $13.44 each. As a result, the insider paid 100,774 and bolstered with 7,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARX now has a Market Capitalization of 3116571648 and an Enterprise Value of 1605371648. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.093 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARX has reached a high of $31.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.18%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ARX traded 1.03M shares on average per day over the past three months and 754690 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 114.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.31M. Insiders hold about 74.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ARX as of 1767139200 were 2000741 with a Short Ratio of 1.48, compared to 1764288000 on 3104932.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Accelerant Holdings (ARX) is currently being evaluated by a team of 10 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.84 and $0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.79. EPS for the following year is $0.64, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $0.7 and $0.55.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $250.72M. There is a high estimate of $262.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $236.5M.

Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.08B and the low estimate is $965M.