Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Logitech International S.A (LOGI)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

After finishing at $95.48 in the prior trading day, Logitech International S.A (NASDAQ: LOGI) closed at $91.19, down -4.49%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.93 million shares were traded. LOGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $92.5475 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $90.4.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LOGI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.74 and its Current Ratio is at 2.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

On January 16, 2026, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $98. BNP Paribas Exane Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on January 08, 2026, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $106.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 ’25 when Montgomery Neela sold 5,833 shares for $120.61 per share. The transaction valued at 703,520 led to the insider holds 12,781 shares of the business.

Montgomery Neela bought 5,833 shares of LOGI for $704,772 on Oct 31 ’25. On Sep 16 ’25, another insider, Arunkundrum Prakash, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $111.03 each. As a result, the insider received 555,150 and left with 62,437 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LOGI now has a Market Capitalization of 13391950848 and an Enterprise Value of 12111396864. As of this moment, Logitech’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.585 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.255.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LOGI is 1.11, which has changed by 0.08685255 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LOGI has reached a high of $123.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.17%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.18%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 761.90K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1252160 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 146.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.01M. Insiders hold about 13.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.88% stake in the company. Shares short for LOGI as of 1767139200 were 8236040 with a Short Ratio of 10.81, compared to 1764288000 on 5559753. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8236040 and a Short% of Float of 5.6199998.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, LOGI’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.43, compared to 1.59 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.014976958. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.39. The current Payout Ratio is 34.38% for LOGI, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-22 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-23. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2006-07-17 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Logitech International S.A (LOGI) reflects the combined expertise of 7.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.1, with high estimates of $1.29 and low estimates of $0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.88 and $4.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.5. EPS for the following year is $5.7, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $6.26 and $5.4.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $1.41B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.45B to a low estimate of $1.38B. The current estimate, Logitech International S.A’s year-ago sales were $1.34BFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.08B. There is a high estimate of $1.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.05B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LOGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.55BBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.18B and the low estimate is $4.66B.

