Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Unity Software Inc (U)

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The closing price of Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U) was $41.54 for the day, up 1.44% from the previous closing price of $40.95. In other words, the price has increased by $1.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8.76 million shares were traded. U stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.2 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.705.

Ratios:

Our analysis of U’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 45.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.78 and its Current Ratio is at 2.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

On December 11, 2025, BTIG Research Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $60. Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on December 05, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $51.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 15 ’26 when Gupta Anirma bought 714 shares for $43.01 per share.

Bar-Zeev Tomer sold 125,000 shares of U for $6,355,814 on Dec 11 ’25. The Director now owns 923,146 shares after completing the transaction at $50.85 per share. On Dec 12 ’25, another insider, Bar-Zeev Tomer, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $47.00 each. As a result, the insider received 2,350,000 and left with 873,146 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, U now has a Market Capitalization of 17775499264 and an Enterprise Value of 18457737216. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.234 whereas that against EBITDA is -336.55.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for U is 2.05, which has changed by 0.77580225 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, U has reached a high of $52.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.52%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.52%.

Shares Statistics:

U traded an average of 8.52M shares per day over the past three months and 9033480 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 427.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 345.49M. Insiders hold about 19.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.45% stake in the company. Shares short for U as of 1767139200 were 20277871 with a Short Ratio of 2.38, compared to 1764288000 on 22950503. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20277871 and a Short% of Float of 4.9000002.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.8 and -$1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.94. EPS for the following year is -$0.66, with 17.0 analysts recommending between -$0.44 and -$0.93.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 18 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $501.51M to a low estimate of $483.7M. The current estimate, Unity Software Inc’s year-ago sales were $457.1MFor the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $492.04M. There is a high estimate of $514.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $467M.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for U’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.81BBased on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.22B and the low estimate is $1.96B.