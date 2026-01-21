Balance Sheet Insights: H&R Block Inc (HRB)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

In the latest session, H&R Block Inc (NYSE: HRB) closed at $40.21 down -4.38% from its previous closing price of $42.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.2 million shares were traded. HRB stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.9 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.07.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of H&R Block Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.76 and its Current Ratio is at 0.76.

On March 10, 2021, Barrington Research reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $21 to $24. Northcoast Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 15, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 19 ’25 when Jones Jeffrey J II sold 128,818 shares for $44.54 per share. The transaction valued at 5,738,121 led to the insider holds 861,313 shares of the business.

Jones Jeffrey J II bought 128,818 shares of HRB for $5,738,123 on Nov 19 ’25. On Nov 12 ’25, another insider, Jones Jeffrey J II, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 176,449 shares for $46.46 each. As a result, the insider received 8,198,173 and left with 906,313 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HRB now has a Market Capitalization of 5141569024 and an Enterprise Value of 6953265664. As of this moment, H&R’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.844 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.197.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HRB is 0.36, which has changed by -0.21032864 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HRB has reached a high of $64.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.77%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -22.36%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HRB has traded an average of 1.50M shares per day and 1545730 over the past ten days. A total of 126.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.66M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.48% stake in the company. Shares short for HRB as of 1767139200 were 10677975 with a Short Ratio of 7.11, compared to 1764288000 on 12090106. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10677975 and a Short% of Float of 13.600000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HRB is 1.59, from 1.545 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.036741972. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.26. The current Payout Ratio is 32.91% for HRB, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-04 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-04. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2005-08-23 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.75, with high estimates of $5.82 and low estimates of $5.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.97 and $4.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.95. EPS for the following year is $5.47, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $5.83 and $5.33.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $187.36M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $190.01M to a low estimate of $185.88M. The current estimate, H&R Block Inc’s year-ago sales were $179.07MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.34B. There is a high estimate of $2.34B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.33B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HRB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.76BBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.02B and the low estimate is $3.99B.