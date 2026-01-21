Financial Metrics Unveiled: Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The price of Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) closed at $1.15 in the last session, down -3.36% from day before closing price of $1.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17.87 million shares were traded. CGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.12.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CGC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.23 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 31 ’25 when Yanofsky Theresa sold 10,434 shares for $1.13 per share. The transaction valued at 11,790 led to the insider holds 63,518 shares of the business.

Lazzarato David Angelo sold 15,715 shares of CGC for $17,758 on Dec 31 ’25. The Director now owns 87,672 shares after completing the transaction at $1.13 per share. On Sep 29 ’25, another insider, Lazzarato David Angelo, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 15,677 shares for $1.58 each. As a result, the insider received 24,770 and left with 103,387 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CGC now has a Market Capitalization of 464742688 and an Enterprise Value of 354276352. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.272 whereas that against EBITDA is -25.797.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CGC is 0.58, which has changed by -0.46636772 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CGC has reached a high of $2.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.67%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CGC traded on average about 31.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 17866280 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 338.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 336.97M. Insiders hold about 0.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CGC as of 1767139200 were 30560796 with a Short Ratio of 0.98, compared to 1764288000 on 34775616. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 30560796 and a Short% of Float of 8.930001.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.09 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $70.96M. It ranges from a high estimate of $72.6M to a low estimate of $69.8M. The current estimate, Canopy Growth Corporation’s year-ago sales were $74.76MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $71.78M. There is a high estimate of $74.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $68.2M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $285.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $275.53M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $280.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $269MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $296.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $316.08M and the low estimate is $285.3M.