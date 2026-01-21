Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s Financial Health

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) closed the day trading at $179.92 down -5.85% from the previous closing price of $191.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 28.36 million shares were traded. ORCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $187.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $179.39.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ORCL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.91 and its Current Ratio is at 0.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.04.

On December 11, 2025, BMO Capital Markets reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $355 to $270. On December 03, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $280.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on December 03, 2025, with a $280 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 15 ’26 when KEHRING DOUGLAS A sold 35,000 shares for $194.89 per share. The transaction valued at 6,821,150 led to the insider holds 33,638 shares of the business.

KEHRING DOUGLAS A bought 35,000 shares of ORCL for $6,821,150 on Jan 15 ’26. On Dec 24 ’25, another insider, Hura Mark, who serves as the Pres., Global Field Operations of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $196.89 each. As a result, the insider received 2,953,314 and left with 234,077 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ORCL now has a Market Capitalization of 516933550080 and an Enterprise Value of 629403549696. As of this moment, Oracle’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.315 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.963.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ORCL is 1.64, which has changed by 0.03729236 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ORCL has reached a high of $345.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $118.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.04%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.44%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ORCL traded about 24.96M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ORCL traded about 19515750 shares per day. A total of 2.87B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.71B. Insiders hold about 40.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ORCL as of 1767139200 were 27052830 with a Short Ratio of 1.08, compared to 1764288000 on 25279450. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 27052830 and a Short% of Float of 1.5800001000000001.

Dividends & Splits

ORCL’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.00, up from 2.0 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.010466273. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.29. The current Payout Ratio is 39.16% for ORCL, which recently paid a dividend on 2026-01-09 with an ex-dividend date of 2026-01-09. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2000-10-13 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 32.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.96, with high estimates of $2.15 and low estimates of $1.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.58 and $6.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.34. EPS for the following year is $7.95, with 42.0 analysts recommending between $8.48 and $6.16.

Revenue Estimates

31 analysts predict $16.91B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.2B to a low estimate of $16.54B. The current estimate, Oracle Corp’s year-ago sales were $14.13BFor the next quarter, 31 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.11B. There is a high estimate of $19.71B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.54B.

A total of 43 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORCL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $67.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $66.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $66.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $57.4BBased on 43 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $85.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $90.17B and the low estimate is $78.67B.