Analytical Overview: Gartner, Inc (IT)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Gartner, Inc’s stock clocked out at $221.83, down -3.83% from its previous closing price of $230.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.62 million shares were traded. IT stock price reached its highest trading level at $230.2719 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $221.16.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.79 and its Current Ratio is at 0.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.95.

On October 16, 2025, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $300. On September 09, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $263.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Sector Perform rating on September 09, 2025, with a $263 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 10 ’25 when PAGLIUCA STEPHEN G bought 43,300 shares for $229.57 per share. The transaction valued at 9,940,341 led to the insider holds 111,613 shares of the business.

Herkes Claire sold 367 shares of IT for $84,983 on Dec 03 ’25. The EVP, Conferences now owns 4,074 shares after completing the transaction at $231.56 per share. On Dec 03 ’25, another insider, Rinello John J, who serves as the SVP, Global Business Sales of the company, sold 220 shares for $229.57 each. As a result, the insider received 50,505 and left with 3,046 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IT now has a Market Capitalization of 16800471040 and an Enterprise Value of 17408184320. As of this moment, Gartner,’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 29.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.695 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.249.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IT is 1.06, which has changed by -0.56047785 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IT has reached a high of $584.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $222.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.44%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -28.48%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IT traded 967.19K shares on average per day over the past three months and 856890 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 72.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.73M. Insiders hold about 3.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.52% stake in the company. Shares short for IT as of 1767139200 were 4524788 with a Short Ratio of 4.68, compared to 1764288000 on 5099590. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4524788 and a Short% of Float of 7.340000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for IT, which recently paid a dividend on 1999-07-19 with an ex-dividend date of 1999-07-19. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1996-04-01 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.07, with high estimates of $3.6 and low estimates of $2.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.95 and $12.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.79. EPS for the following year is $13.46, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $14.0 and $12.79.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $1.75B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.76B to a low estimate of $1.74B. The current estimate, Gartner, Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.72BFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.57B. There is a high estimate of $1.59B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.54B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.3BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.8B and the low estimate is $6.62B.