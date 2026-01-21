Stock Market Recap: Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) Concludes at 14.1, a 3.52 Surge/Decline

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $13.62 in the prior trading day, Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX) closed at $14.1, up 3.52%. In other words, the price has increased by $3.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.85 million shares were traded. RGNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.225 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.4.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RGNX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.66 and its Current Ratio is at 2.66. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on February 11, 2025, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $14 from $38 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 09 ’25 when Simpson Curran sold 20,811 shares for $12.62 per share. The transaction valued at 262,635 led to the insider holds 216,162 shares of the business.

CURRAN M SIMPSON bought 20,811 shares of RGNX for $254,310 on Oct 09 ’25. On Sep 29 ’25, another insider, Simpson Curran, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 7,624 shares for $10.03 each. As a result, the insider received 76,469 and left with 236,973 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RGNX now has a Market Capitalization of 713785536 and an Enterprise Value of 707720512. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.387 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.086.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RGNX is 1.05, which has changed by 0.73503184 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RGNX has reached a high of $15.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.14%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 647.31K shares per day over the past 3-months and 686860 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 50.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.57M. Insiders hold about 9.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.27% stake in the company. Shares short for RGNX as of 1767139200 were 4968961 with a Short Ratio of 7.68, compared to 1764288000 on 5424408. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4968961 and a Short% of Float of 11.91.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 8.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.39, with high estimates of -$1.21 and low estimates of -$1.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.67 and -$4.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.24. EPS for the following year is -$2.05, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $1.61 and -$5.07.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $62.5M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $153.93M to a low estimate of $20M. The current estimate, Regenxbio Inc’s year-ago sales were $21.21MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $68.02M. There is a high estimate of $276.57M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20.48M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RGNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $310.14M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $160.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $202.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $83.33MBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $273M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $389M and the low estimate is $146.22M.