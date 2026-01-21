Upward Trajectory: ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Posts a Slidee%, Closing at $125.4

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) was $125.4 for the day, down -1.50% from the previous closing price of $127.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 19.56 million shares were traded. NOW stock price reached its highest trading level at $128.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $125.03.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NOW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.99 and its Current Ratio is at 0.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 ’25 when Mastantuono Gina sold 415 shares for $850.00 per share. The transaction valued at 352,750 led to the insider holds 12,228 shares of the business.

Mastantuono Gina bought 415 shares of NOW for $352,750 on Dec 05 ’25. On Nov 28 ’25, another insider, Jackson Lawrence, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 265 shares for $810.22 each. As a result, the insider received 214,708 and left with 323 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NOW now has a Market Capitalization of 132314931200 and an Enterprise Value of 127133630464. As of this moment, ServiceNow’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 75.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.037 whereas that against EBITDA is 50.894.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NOW is 0.97, which has changed by -0.4342633 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NOW has reached a high of $239.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $126.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -20.63%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -30.30%.

Shares Statistics:

NOW traded an average of 8.95M shares per day over the past three months and 11470450 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.04B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.03B. Insiders hold about 0.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.91% stake in the company. Shares short for NOW as of 1767139200 were 17038816 with a Short Ratio of 1.90, compared to 1764288000 on 18628430. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17038816 and a Short% of Float of 1.6199999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of ServiceNow Inc (NOW) involves the perspectives of 36.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.95, with high estimates of $1.01 and low estimates of $0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.55 and $3.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.48. EPS for the following year is $4.08, with 44.0 analysts recommending between $4.38 and $3.45.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 36 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.58B to a low estimate of $3.5B. The current estimate, ServiceNow Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.96BFor the next quarter, 36 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.67B. There is a high estimate of $3.78B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.62B.

A total of 44 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.98BBased on 45 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.21B and the low estimate is $15.51B.