Market Update: Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB) Sees Negative Movement%, Closing at $5.31

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

In the latest session, Cytek BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: CTKB) closed at $5.31 down -1.67% from its previous closing price of $5.4. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.93 million shares were traded. CTKB stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.205.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cytek BioSciences Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.48 and its Current Ratio is at 5.17. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

On May 09, 2025, TD Cowen Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $4. Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Sell on January 31, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $4.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 ’25 when McCombe William D. bought 35,000 shares for $2.78 per share. The transaction valued at 97,300 led to the insider holds 55,746 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTKB now has a Market Capitalization of 678962240 and an Enterprise Value of 442054240. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.246 whereas that against EBITDA is -16.453.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CTKB is 1.31, which has changed by -0.06412476 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CTKB has reached a high of $6.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.44%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.50%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CTKB has traded an average of 1.25M shares per day and 921830 over the past ten days. A total of 127.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.96M. Insiders hold about 9.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.73% stake in the company. Shares short for CTKB as of 1767139200 were 6532567 with a Short Ratio of 5.22, compared to 1764288000 on 6927855. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6532567 and a Short% of Float of 6.6300004999999995.

Earnings Estimates

Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB) is currently under the scrutiny of 2.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.01. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$0.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $58.8M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $58.8M to a low estimate of $58.8M. The current estimate, Cytek BioSciences Inc’s year-ago sales were $57.48MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $43.65M. There is a high estimate of $44.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $42.62M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTKB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $198M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $196.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $196.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $200.45MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $207.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $210M and the low estimate is $205M.