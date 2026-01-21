Gaining Ground: XPLR Infrastructure LP (XIFR) Closes Lower at 9.77, Down -2.59

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The price of XPLR Infrastructure LP (NYSE: XIFR) closed at $9.77 in the last session, down -2.59% from day before closing price of $10.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.29 million shares were traded. XIFR stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.9 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.5316.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at XIFR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.69 and its Current Ratio is at 0.75. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.54.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XIFR now has a Market Capitalization of 918051200 and an Enterprise Value of 13887050752. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.263 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.082.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for XIFR is 0.96, which has changed by -0.3703704 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, XIFR has reached a high of $17.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.46%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.75%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, XIFR traded on average about 1.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1650280 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 94.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.21M. Insiders hold about 8.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.81% stake in the company. Shares short for XIFR as of 1767139200 were 3286680 with a Short Ratio of 2.26, compared to 1764288000 on 3447591. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3286680 and a Short% of Float of 3.5099998.