Market Resilience: Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Finishes Weak at 295.4, Down -4.00

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG) closed the day trading at $295.4 down -4.00% from the previous closing price of $307.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.03 million shares were traded. CEG stock price reached its highest trading level at $308.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $292.455.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CEG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.34 and its Current Ratio is at 1.56. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on January 09, 2026, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $440. On October 28, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $478. Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 08, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $407.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 20 ’25 when Bauer Matthew N sold 4,000 shares for $310.40 per share. The transaction valued at 1,241,581 led to the insider holds 6,587 shares of the business.

MATTHEW BAUER bought 4,000 shares of CEG for $1,241,581 on Feb 20 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CEG now has a Market Capitalization of 107020484608 and an Enterprise Value of 98978611200. As of this moment, Constellation’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.988 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.575.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CEG is 1.14, which has changed by -0.074472904 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CEG has reached a high of $412.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $161.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.78%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.58%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CEG traded about 2.75M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CEG traded about 3831830 shares per day. A total of 312.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 289.33M. Insiders hold about 7.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.74% stake in the company. Shares short for CEG as of 1767139200 were 6207293 with a Short Ratio of 2.26, compared to 1764288000 on 6136494. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6207293 and a Short% of Float of 2.26.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 6.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.75, with high estimates of $2.94 and low estimates of $2.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.82 and $8.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.34. EPS for the following year is $11.69, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $13.0 and $9.63.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $5.6B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.85B to a low estimate of $5.3B. The current estimate, Constellation Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.38BFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $10B. There is a high estimate of $11.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.99B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CEG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.57BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.3B and the low estimate is $24.55B.