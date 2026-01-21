Market Watch: Jyong Biotech Ltd (MENS)’s Noteworthy Drop%, Closing at $3.26

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

As of close of business last night, Jyong Biotech Ltd’s stock clocked out at $3.26, down -2.10% from its previous closing price of $3.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.7 million shares were traded. MENS stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MENS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.62 and its Current Ratio is at 0.62.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MENS now has a Market Capitalization of 247850176 and an Enterprise Value of 252118080.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MENS has reached a high of $67.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -82.73%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -89.63%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MENS traded 875.73K shares on average per day over the past three months and 351880 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 74.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.06M. Insiders hold about 62.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.14% stake in the company. Shares short for MENS as of 1767139200 were 649057 with a Short Ratio of 0.74, compared to 1764288000 on 192049. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 649057 and a Short% of Float of 1.5700001000000001.

