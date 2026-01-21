Closing Strong: Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN) Ends at $2.63, Down -6.41 from Last Close

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

After finishing at $2.81 in the prior trading day, Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ: RBBN) closed at $2.63, down -6.41%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.5 million shares were traded. RBBN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.775 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.62.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RBBN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.16 and its Current Ratio is at 1.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on July 11, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5. On July 19, 2023, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.50.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on July 19, 2023, with a $5.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 05 ’25 when INFANTE BEATRIZ V sold 8,690 shares for $3.98 per share. The transaction valued at 34,597 led to the insider holds 343,224 shares of the business.

Redington Dan sold 155,434 shares of RBBN for $626,352 on Sep 05 ’25. The EVP, Global Sales now owns 14,176 shares after completing the transaction at $4.03 per share. On Sep 04 ’25, another insider, Redington Dan, who serves as the EVP, Global Sales of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $4.16 each. As a result, the insider received 83,252 and left with 169,610 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RBBN now has a Market Capitalization of 465725312 and an Enterprise Value of 797903936. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.919 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.169.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RBBN is 1.07, which has changed by -0.32125604 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RBBN has reached a high of $5.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.48%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -25.65%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 722.58K shares per day over the past 3-months and 606080 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 176.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 143.67M. Insiders hold about 18.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.78% stake in the company. Shares short for RBBN as of 1767139200 were 3352510 with a Short Ratio of 4.64, compared to 1764288000 on 3136135. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3352510 and a Short% of Float of 3.5900000000000003.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 6.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.19 and $0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.27, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.3 and $0.21.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $241.35M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $246.21M to a low estimate of $235.12M. The current estimate, Ribbon Communications Inc’s year-ago sales were $251.36MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $198.34M. There is a high estimate of $206.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $187.11M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RBBN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $863.44M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $852.35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $858.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $833.88MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $907.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $920.21M and the low estimate is $892.94M.