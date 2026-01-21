Market Recap: PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD)’s Negative Momentum%, Closing at $104.46

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ: PDD) was $104.46 for the day, down -2.15% from the previous closing price of $106.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15.06 million shares were traded. PDD stock price reached its highest trading level at $104.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $101.86.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PDD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.36 and its Current Ratio is at 2.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 23 ’25 when Zhao Jiazhen bought 40,000 shares for $128.57 per share.

Kam Anthony Ping Leung bought 2,127 shares of PDD for $258,835 on Sep 03 ’25. On Mar 25 ’25, another insider, Kam Anthony Ping Leung, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,553 shares for $128.12 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PDD now has a Market Capitalization of 148296269824 and an Enterprise Value of 171590369280. As of this moment, PDD’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.842.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PDD is -0.01, which has changed by 0.03570044 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PDD has reached a high of $139.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $87.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.11%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.81%.

Shares Statistics:

PDD traded an average of 8.08M shares per day over the past three months and 11626410 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.39B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.36B. Insiders hold about 2.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PDD as of 1767139200 were 27333497 with a Short Ratio of 3.38, compared to 1764288000 on 23904906. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 27333497 and a Short% of Float of 3.2099999999999995.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) is currently attracting attention from 13.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $17.96, with high estimates of $21.14 and low estimates of $13.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $81.81 and $69.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $75.61. EPS for the following year is $87.18, with 34.0 analysts recommending between $123.0 and $73.17.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $143.38B to a low estimate of $119.75B. The current estimate, PDD Holdings Inc ADR’s year-ago sales were $110.61BFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $109.74B. There is a high estimate of $127.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $96.38B.

A total of 37 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PDD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $451.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $425.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $432.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $393.84BBased on 40 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $492.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $577.68B and the low estimate is $439.02B.