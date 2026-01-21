Daily Progress: Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (VTGN) Drop -2.80%, Closing at $0.65

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTGN) closed at $0.65 down -2.80% from its previous closing price of $0.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.01 million shares were traded. VTGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6611 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.636.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vistagen Therapeutics Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.79 and its Current Ratio is at 5.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VTGN now has a Market Capitalization of 25482466 and an Enterprise Value of -49827536. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 36.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -69.109 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.763.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VTGN is 0.32, which has changed by -0.7792642 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VTGN has reached a high of $5.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -76.18%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -77.23%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VTGN has traded an average of 2.57M shares per day and 1491870 over the past ten days. A total of 38.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.65M. Insiders hold about 14.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.96% stake in the company. Shares short for VTGN as of 1767139200 were 3385220 with a Short Ratio of 1.32, compared to 1764288000 on 1274319. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3385220 and a Short% of Float of 12.24.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (VTGN) is underway, with the input of 4.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.34, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.73 and -$1.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.83. EPS for the following year is -$1.23, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.8 and -$1.69.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VTGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $500k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $884k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $486k

