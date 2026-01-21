Market Highlights: Snowflake Inc (SNOW) Ends on a Low Note at 206.21

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The price of Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) closed at $206.21 in the last session, down -1.98% from day before closing price of $210.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.72 million shares were traded. SNOW stock price reached its highest trading level at $209.6 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $204.94.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SNOW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 90.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.32 and its Current Ratio is at 1.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.24.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 ’26 when Slootman Frank bought 200,000 shares for $206.77 per share.

Kleinerman Christian sold 10,000 shares of SNOW for $2,199,000 on Jan 02 ’26. The EVP, Product Management now owns 471,351 shares after completing the transaction at $219.90 per share. On Dec 31 ’25, another insider, Raghunathan Vivek, who serves as the SVP, Engineering and Support of the company, sold 11,801 shares for $220.44 each. As a result, the insider received 2,601,353 and left with 218,020 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNOW now has a Market Capitalization of 70565060608 and an Enterprise Value of 69897568256. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 33.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.934 whereas that against EBITDA is -56.651.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SNOW is 1.14, which has changed by 0.18530619 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SNOW has reached a high of $280.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $120.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.84%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.83%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SNOW traded on average about 4.67M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4845690 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 342.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 330.47M. Insiders hold about 3.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.78% stake in the company. Shares short for SNOW as of 1767139200 were 12492811 with a Short Ratio of 2.67, compared to 1764288000 on 12260014. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12492811 and a Short% of Float of 3.75.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Snowflake Inc (SNOW) reflects the collective analysis of 43.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.34 and $1.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.21. EPS for the following year is $1.63, with 49.0 analysts recommending between $1.95 and $1.35.

Revenue Estimates

According to 41 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.25B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.28B to a low estimate of $1.25B. The current estimate, Snowflake Inc’s year-ago sales were $986.77MFor the next quarter, 41 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.31B. There is a high estimate of $1.35B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.29B.

A total of 46 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.63BBased on 50 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.24B and the low estimate is $5.44B.

