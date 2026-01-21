Market Highlights: Snowflake Inc (SNOW) Ends on a Low Note at 206.21

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The price of Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) closed at $206.21 in the last session, down -1.98% from day before closing price of $210.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.72 million shares were traded. SNOW stock price reached its highest trading level at $209.6 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $204.94.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SNOW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 90.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.32 and its Current Ratio is at 1.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.24.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 ’26 when Slootman Frank bought 200,000 shares for $206.77 per share.

Kleinerman Christian sold 10,000 shares of SNOW for $2,199,000 on Jan 02 ’26. The EVP, Product Management now owns 471,351 shares after completing the transaction at $219.90 per share. On Dec 31 ’25, another insider, Raghunathan Vivek, who serves as the SVP, Engineering and Support of the company, sold 11,801 shares for $220.44 each. As a result, the insider received 2,601,353 and left with 218,020 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNOW now has a Market Capitalization of 70565060608 and an Enterprise Value of 69897568256. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 33.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.934 whereas that against EBITDA is -56.651.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SNOW is 1.14, which has changed by 0.18530619 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SNOW has reached a high of $280.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $120.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.84%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.83%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SNOW traded on average about 4.67M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4845690 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 342.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 330.47M. Insiders hold about 3.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.78% stake in the company. Shares short for SNOW as of 1767139200 were 12492811 with a Short Ratio of 2.67, compared to 1764288000 on 12260014. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12492811 and a Short% of Float of 3.75.

Earnings Estimates

The current market rating for Snowflake Inc (SNOW) reflects the collective analysis of 43.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.34 and $1.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.21. EPS for the following year is $1.63, with 49.0 analysts recommending between $1.95 and $1.35.

Revenue Estimates

According to 41 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.25B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.28B to a low estimate of $1.25B. The current estimate, Snowflake Inc’s year-ago sales were $986.77MFor the next quarter, 41 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.31B. There is a high estimate of $1.35B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.29B.

A total of 46 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.63BBased on 50 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.24B and the low estimate is $5.44B.