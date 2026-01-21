Ratio Revelations: UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TIGR) closed the day trading at $9.08 down -0.22% from the previous closing price of $9.1. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.81 million shares were traded. TIGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.86.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TIGR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.09 and its Current Ratio is at 1.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on October 23, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.10. On September 29, 2025, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12. Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 22, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 19 ’25 when Fang Lei bought 1,000,000 shares for $9.69 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TIGR now has a Market Capitalization of 1615007744 and an Enterprise Value of 19198799872. As of this moment, UP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 39.218.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TIGR is 0.48, which has changed by 0.39356816 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TIGR has reached a high of $13.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.58%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.23%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TIGR traded about 3.85M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TIGR traded about 5820670 shares per day. A total of 171.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 171.03M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.64% stake in the company. Shares short for TIGR as of 1767139200 were 4631896 with a Short Ratio of 1.20, compared to 1764288000 on 6641292. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4631896 and a Short% of Float of 3.2399999999999998.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) is currently being evaluated by 2.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.08 and $0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.0. EPS for the following year is $1.0, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $1.18 and $0.82.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TIGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $606M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $522M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $581.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $391.54MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $613.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $674M and the low estimate is $545M.