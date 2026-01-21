Financial Analysis: Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc (BFAM)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc’s stock clocked out at $93.39, down -2.95% from its previous closing price of $96.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.66 million shares were traded. BFAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $96.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $93.0.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BFAM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 37.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.54 and its Current Ratio is at 0.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.03.

On November 22, 2024, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $140. BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on November 18, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $137 to $125.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 01 ’25 when Burke Mary Lou sold 1,000 shares for $108.52 per share. The transaction valued at 108,520 led to the insider holds 26,449 shares of the business.

Mary Lou Burke bought 1,000 shares of BFAM for $108,445 on Oct 01 ’25. On Sep 02 ’25, another insider, Burke Mary Lou, who serves as the COO North America Center Ops of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $116.49 each. As a result, the insider received 116,490 and left with 27,449 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BFAM now has a Market Capitalization of 5311262720 and an Enterprise Value of 6912611840. As of this moment, Bright’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.405 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.762.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BFAM is 1.40, which has changed by -0.17328179 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BFAM has reached a high of $132.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $91.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.26%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.66%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BFAM traded 763.92K shares on average per day over the past three months and 640080 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.98M. Insiders hold about 1.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.44% stake in the company. Shares short for BFAM as of 1767139200 were 1604659 with a Short Ratio of 2.10, compared to 1764288000 on 1636188. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1604659 and a Short% of Float of 2.86.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc (BFAM) is the result of assessments by 9.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.88, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.57 and $4.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.52. EPS for the following year is $5.1, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $5.26 and $4.9.

Revenue Estimates

The current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $727.97M. It ranges from a high estimate of $734M to a low estimate of $725.32M. The current estimate, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc's year-ago sales were $674.15M. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $713.44M. There is a high estimate of $722.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $702.6M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BFAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.69BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.16B and the low estimate is $3.1B.