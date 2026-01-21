Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Ares Management Corp (ARES) Through its Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

After finishing at $169.69 in the prior trading day, Ares Management Corp (NYSE: ARES) closed at $163.16, down -3.85%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.84 million shares were traded. ARES stock price reached its highest trading level at $170.2242 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $163.07.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ARES by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 35.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.84.

On October 14, 2025, Oppenheimer Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Perform but kept the price unchanged to $180. On October 03, 2025, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $156.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Market Perform rating on October 03, 2025, with a $156 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 26 ’25 when Arougheti Michael J sold 136,067 shares for $154.48 per share. The transaction valued at 21,019,622 led to the insider holds 154,930 shares of the business.

Arougheti Michael J sold 98,673 shares of ARES for $15,408,069 on Nov 28 ’25. The Co-Founder and CEO now owns 56,257 shares after completing the transaction at $156.15 per share. On Dec 01 ’25, another insider, Arougheti Michael J, who serves as the Co-Founder and CEO of the company, sold 56,257 shares for $157.26 each. As a result, the insider received 8,847,108 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARES now has a Market Capitalization of 53455233024 and an Enterprise Value of 52796125184. As of this moment, Ares’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 69.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.858 whereas that against EBITDA is 39.923.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ARES is 1.53, which has changed by -0.12445176 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ARES has reached a high of $200.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $110.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.14%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.32%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.89M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1734390 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 216.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 207.75M. Insiders hold about 5.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.85% stake in the company. Shares short for ARES as of 1767139200 were 9553597 with a Short Ratio of 3.31, compared to 1764288000 on 6156168. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9553597 and a Short% of Float of 4.63.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ARES’s forward annual dividend rate was 4.29, compared to 4.48 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.025281396. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.67.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 14.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Ares Management Corp (ARES).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.42, with high estimates of $1.64 and low estimates of $1.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.38 and $4.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.04. EPS for the following year is $6.54, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $7.49 and $6.18.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $1.33B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.59B to a low estimate of $1.17B. The current estimate, Ares Management Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.06BFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.17B. There is a high estimate of $1.33B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.09B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.49BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.11B and the low estimate is $4.85B.