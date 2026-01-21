Financial Snapshot: Analyzing 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (SXTP)’s Key Ratio Metrics

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The closing price of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SXTP) was $2.01 for the day, down -17.62% from the previous closing price of $2.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$17.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.49 million shares were traded. SXTP stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SXTP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.63 and its Current Ratio is at 2.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 ’25 when DOW GEOFFREY S bought 9,670 shares for $0.80 per share. The transaction valued at 7,759 led to the insider holds 59,618 shares of the business.

DOW GEOFFREY S bought 9,350 shares of SXTP for $8,886 on Dec 10 ’25. The President and CEO now owns 46,335 shares after completing the transaction at $0.95 per share. On Dec 11 ’25, another insider, DOW GEOFFREY S, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 3,613 shares for $0.92 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,318 and bolstered with 49,948 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SXTP now has a Market Capitalization of 2587258 and an Enterprise Value of 7647962. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.603 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.977.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SXTP is 2.98, which has changed by -0.877454 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SXTP has reached a high of $24.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -40.25%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -69.49%.

Shares Statistics:

SXTP traded an average of 54.87K shares per day over the past three months and 242591 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.02M. Insiders hold about 3.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.01% stake in the company. Shares short for SXTP as of 1767139200 were 44393 with a Short Ratio of 0.81, compared to 1764288000 on 13515. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 44393 and a Short% of Float of 1.06.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (SXTP) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 1.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.88, with high estimates of -$1.88 and low estimates of -$1.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$12.6 and -$12.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$12.6. EPS for the following year is -$7.88, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$7.88 and -$7.88.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $670k to a low estimate of $400k. The current estimate, 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc’s year-ago sales were $241.64kFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $400k. There is a high estimate of $400k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $400k.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SXTP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.49M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $607.57kBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.4M and the low estimate is $1.7M.