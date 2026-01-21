Ratio Examination: Amrize Ltd (AMRZ)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

In the latest session, Amrize Ltd (NYSE: AMRZ) closed at $52.93 down -2.93% from its previous closing price of $54.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.59 million shares were traded. AMRZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.8.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Amrize Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 35.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.97 and its Current Ratio is at 1.45. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 19 ’25 when Gangestad Nicholas C bought 2,000 shares for $47.34 per share. The transaction valued at 94,680 led to the insider holds 4,958 shares of the business.

Hill Jaime bought 4,000 shares of AMRZ for $202,740 on Nov 04 ’25. The President, Building Materials now owns 18,101 shares after completing the transaction at $50.69 per share. On Oct 31 ’25, another insider, Brouwer Roald, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $51.77 each. As a result, the insider paid 207,100 and bolstered with 9,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMRZ now has a Market Capitalization of 29274632192 and an Enterprise Value of 35333632000. As of this moment, Amrize’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.988 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.398.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMRZ has reached a high of $58.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.14%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.07%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AMRZ has traded an average of 4.12M shares per day and 3060740 over the past ten days. A total of 553.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 492.72M. Insiders hold about 10.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.68% stake in the company. Shares short for AMRZ as of 1767139200 were 11399098 with a Short Ratio of 2.77, compared to 1764288000 on 9159325.

Earnings Estimates

Amrize Ltd (AMRZ) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 7 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.5 and $2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.26. EPS for the following year is $2.67, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $3.2 and $2.23.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.17B. There is a high estimate of $2.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.11B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMRZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.7BBased on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.98B and the low estimate is $11.97B.

