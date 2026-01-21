Insider’s View: Deciphering Actelis Networks Inc (ASNS)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The price of Actelis Networks Inc (NASDAQ: ASNS) closed at $0.44 in the last session, down -7.61% from day before closing price of $0.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.58 million shares were traded. ASNS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4687 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4218.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ASNS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.93 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASNS now has a Market Capitalization of 3514264 and an Enterprise Value of 78743. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.023 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.011.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ASNS is 2.11, which has changed by -0.9699363 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ASNS has reached a high of $16.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -78.40%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -91.02%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ASNS traded on average about 1.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1445490 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 8.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.70M. Insiders hold about 4.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.19% stake in the company. Shares short for ASNS as of 1767139200 were 133138 with a Short Ratio of 0.11, compared to 1764288000 on 74911. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 133138 and a Short% of Float of 1.66.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Actelis Networks Inc (ASNS) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 1.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.98, with high estimates of -$0.98 and low estimates of -$0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$6.05 and -$6.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.05. EPS for the following year is -$2.28, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$2.28 and -$2.28.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1M to a low estimate of $1M. The current estimate, Actelis Networks Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.06MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.2M. There is a high estimate of $1.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.2M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASNS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.31M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.31M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.76MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.2M and the low estimate is $10.2M.