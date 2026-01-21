Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Canaan Inc ADR (CAN)’s Performance

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ: CAN) closed the day trading at $0.73 down -8.02% from the previous closing price of $0.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 19.41 million shares were traded. CAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.772 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.721.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CAN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.13 and its Current Ratio is at 1.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on December 08, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3. On June 18, 2025, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $1.50.Northland Capital initiated its Market Perform rating on June 18, 2025, with a $1.50 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CAN now has a Market Capitalization of 492145120 and an Enterprise Value of 6093215232. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.431 whereas that against EBITDA is -44.855.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CAN is 2.86, which has changed by -0.6380734 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CAN has reached a high of $2.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.21%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.34%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CAN traded about 33.07M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CAN traded about 20647950 shares per day. A total of 540.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 267.47M. Shares short for CAN as of 1767139200 were 37699167 with a Short Ratio of 1.14, compared to 1764288000 on 38392389. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 37699167 and a Short% of Float of 5.89.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) is currently drawing attention from 5.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.01 and -$0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.15 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $175.68M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $189.79M to a low estimate of $156.4M. The current estimate, Canaan Inc ADR’s year-ago sales were $88.77MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $156.64M. There is a high estimate of $193.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $135M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $523.25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $489.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $509.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $269.32MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $714.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $814.4M and the low estimate is $605M.