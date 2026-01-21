Financial Metrics Check: Phreesia Inc (PHR)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

As of close of business last night, Phreesia Inc’s stock clocked out at $15.73, down -4.03% from its previous closing price of $16.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.89 million shares were traded. PHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.365 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.6.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PHR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.43 and its Current Ratio is at 2.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

On January 09, 2026, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $30. On December 09, 2025, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $26.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on December 09, 2025, with a $26 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 16 ’26 when VanDuyn Amy Beth sold 2,202 shares for $16.36 per share. The transaction valued at 36,018 led to the insider holds 157,349 shares of the business.

VanDuyn Amy Beth sold 687 shares of PHR for $11,253 on Jan 15 ’26. The SVP, Human Resources now owns 159,551 shares after completing the transaction at $16.38 per share. On Jan 16 ’26, another insider, Roberts Evan, who serves as the President, Provider Solutions of the company, sold 6,268 shares for $16.36 each. As a result, the insider received 102,524 and left with 826,554 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PHR now has a Market Capitalization of 948314560 and an Enterprise Value of 521097568. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.125 whereas that against EBITDA is 36.13.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PHR is 0.66, which has changed by -0.39786923 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PHR has reached a high of $32.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.84%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -34.24%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PHR traded 1.12M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1021250 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 60.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.43M. Insiders hold about 8.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.11% stake in the company. Shares short for PHR as of 1767139200 were 2776269 with a Short Ratio of 2.48, compared to 1764288000 on 3479944. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2776269 and a Short% of Float of 4.8.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Phreesia Inc (PHR) is currently in progress, with 11.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.24 and $1.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.16. EPS for the following year is $1.5, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $1.98 and $1.35.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 19 analysts expect revenue to total $126.83M. It ranges from a high estimate of $127.38M to a low estimate of $126M. The current estimate, Phreesia Inc’s year-ago sales were $109.68MFor the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $135.9M. There is a high estimate of $139.61M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $133.4M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $481M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $479.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $480.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $419.81MBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $552.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $559M and the low estimate is $548.77M.