Financial Metrics Check: Phreesia Inc (PHR)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

Kiel Thompson

Companies

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

As of close of business last night, Phreesia Inc’s stock clocked out at $15.73, down -4.03% from its previous closing price of $16.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.89 million shares were traded. PHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.365 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.6.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PHR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.43 and its Current Ratio is at 2.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

On January 09, 2026, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $30. On December 09, 2025, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $26.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on December 09, 2025, with a $26 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 16 ’26 when VanDuyn Amy Beth sold 2,202 shares for $16.36 per share. The transaction valued at 36,018 led to the insider holds 157,349 shares of the business.

VanDuyn Amy Beth sold 687 shares of PHR for $11,253 on Jan 15 ’26. The SVP, Human Resources now owns 159,551 shares after completing the transaction at $16.38 per share. On Jan 16 ’26, another insider, Roberts Evan, who serves as the President, Provider Solutions of the company, sold 6,268 shares for $16.36 each. As a result, the insider received 102,524 and left with 826,554 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PHR now has a Market Capitalization of 948314560 and an Enterprise Value of 521097568. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.125 whereas that against EBITDA is 36.13.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PHR is 0.66, which has changed by -0.39786923 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PHR has reached a high of $32.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.84%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -34.24%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PHR traded 1.12M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1021250 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 60.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.43M. Insiders hold about 8.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.11% stake in the company. Shares short for PHR as of 1767139200 were 2776269 with a Short Ratio of 2.48, compared to 1764288000 on 3479944. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2776269 and a Short% of Float of 4.8.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Phreesia Inc (PHR) is currently in progress, with 11.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.24 and $1.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.16. EPS for the following year is $1.5, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $1.98 and $1.35.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 19 analysts expect revenue to total $126.83M. It ranges from a high estimate of $127.38M to a low estimate of $126M. The current estimate, Phreesia Inc’s year-ago sales were $109.68MFor the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $135.9M. There is a high estimate of $139.61M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $133.4M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $481M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $479.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $480.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $419.81MBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $552.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $559M and the low estimate is $548.77M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.