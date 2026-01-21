Balance Sheet Breakdown: Robert Half Inc (RHI)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Nora Barnes

Earnings

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

After finishing at $28.34 in the prior trading day, Robert Half Inc (NYSE: RHI) closed at $27.22, down -3.95%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.63 million shares were traded. RHI stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.175 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.76.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RHI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.54 and its Current Ratio is at 1.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

On May 02, 2025, Exane BNP Paribas Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $45. BNP Paribas Exane Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on May 02, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $45.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 28 ’25 when Kempthorne Dirk A sold 6,505 shares for $28.87 per share. The transaction valued at 187,812 led to the insider holds 11,712 shares of the business.

Dirk A. Kempthorne bought 6,505 shares of RHI for $190,401 on Oct 24 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RHI now has a Market Capitalization of 2769326336 and an Enterprise Value of 2594687232. As of this moment, Robert’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.475 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.141.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RHI is 0.86, which has changed by -0.6015186 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RHI has reached a high of $72.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.65%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -25.23%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.36M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2227300 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 101.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.81M. Insiders hold about 3.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.34% stake in the company. Shares short for RHI as of 1767139200 were 13167930 with a Short Ratio of 5.57, compared to 1764288000 on 12996713. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13167930 and a Short% of Float of 22.17.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, RHI’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.3, compared to 2.36 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.08115737. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.94. The current Payout Ratio is 86.81% for RHI, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-25 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-25. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2000-06-13 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Robert Half Inc (RHI) is currently being evaluated by a team of 8.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.46 and $1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.33. EPS for the following year is $1.64, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $2.0 and $1.2.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $1.29B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.3B to a low estimate of $1.28B. The current estimate, Robert Half Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.38BFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.29B. There is a high estimate of $1.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.27B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RHI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.8BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.49B and the low estimate is $5.25B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.