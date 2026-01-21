Balance Sheet Breakdown: Robert Half Inc (RHI)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

After finishing at $28.34 in the prior trading day, Robert Half Inc (NYSE: RHI) closed at $27.22, down -3.95%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.63 million shares were traded. RHI stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.175 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.76.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RHI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.54 and its Current Ratio is at 1.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

On May 02, 2025, Exane BNP Paribas Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $45. BNP Paribas Exane Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on May 02, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $45.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 28 ’25 when Kempthorne Dirk A sold 6,505 shares for $28.87 per share. The transaction valued at 187,812 led to the insider holds 11,712 shares of the business.

Dirk A. Kempthorne bought 6,505 shares of RHI for $190,401 on Oct 24 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RHI now has a Market Capitalization of 2769326336 and an Enterprise Value of 2594687232. As of this moment, Robert’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.475 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.141.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RHI is 0.86, which has changed by -0.6015186 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RHI has reached a high of $72.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.65%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -25.23%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.36M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2227300 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 101.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.81M. Insiders hold about 3.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.34% stake in the company. Shares short for RHI as of 1767139200 were 13167930 with a Short Ratio of 5.57, compared to 1764288000 on 12996713. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13167930 and a Short% of Float of 22.17.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, RHI’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.3, compared to 2.36 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.08115737. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.94. The current Payout Ratio is 86.81% for RHI, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-25 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-25. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2000-06-13 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Robert Half Inc (RHI) is currently being evaluated by a team of 8.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.46 and $1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.33. EPS for the following year is $1.64, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $2.0 and $1.2.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $1.29B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.3B to a low estimate of $1.28B. The current estimate, Robert Half Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.38BFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.29B. There is a high estimate of $1.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.27B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RHI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.8BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.49B and the low estimate is $5.25B.