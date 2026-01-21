Analytical Lens: Exploring Progress Software Corp (PRGS)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ: PRGS) was $38.6 for the day, down -3.72% from the previous closing price of $40.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.95 million shares were traded. PRGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.9507 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.55.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PRGS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.44 and its Current Ratio is at 0.44. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.27.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 06 ’25 when Pitt Ian sold 409 shares for $46.20 per share. The transaction valued at 18,896 led to the insider holds 7,368 shares of the business.

IAN PITT bought 409 shares of PRGS for $18,884 on Oct 06 ’25. On Oct 03 ’25, another insider, WANG YUFAN STEPHANIE, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 1,428 shares for $46.26 each. As a result, the insider received 66,059 and left with 668 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRGS now has a Market Capitalization of 1663982208 and an Enterprise Value of 3008049408. As of this moment, Progress’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.2 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.47.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PRGS is 0.58, which has changed by -0.2998603 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PRGS has reached a high of $65.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.77%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.95%.

Shares Statistics:

PRGS traded an average of 539.66K shares per day over the past three months and 622720 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 42.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.06M. Insiders hold about 1.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 110.17% stake in the company. Shares short for PRGS as of 1767139200 were 4612704 with a Short Ratio of 8.55, compared to 1764288000 on 5090520. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4612704 and a Short% of Float of 16.12.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.27. The current Payout Ratio is 34.08% for PRGS, which recently paid a dividend on 2024-08-30 with an ex-dividend date of 2024-08-30. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2011-01-31 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Progress Software Corp (PRGS) reflects the combined expertise of 6.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.37, with high estimates of $1.42 and low estimates of $1.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.88 and $5.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.66. EPS for the following year is $5.72, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $5.72 and $5.72.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $249.7M to a low estimate of $239.01M. The current estimate, Progress Software Corp’s year-ago sales were $238.01MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $241.4M. There is a high estimate of $246.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $237.35M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $984.87M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $992.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $977.83MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.02B and the low estimate is $995M.