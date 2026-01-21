Analytical Lens: Exploring Progress Software Corp (PRGS)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

Ulysses Smith

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ: PRGS) was $38.6 for the day, down -3.72% from the previous closing price of $40.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.95 million shares were traded. PRGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.9507 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.55.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PRGS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.44 and its Current Ratio is at 0.44. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.27.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 06 ’25 when Pitt Ian sold 409 shares for $46.20 per share. The transaction valued at 18,896 led to the insider holds 7,368 shares of the business.

IAN PITT bought 409 shares of PRGS for $18,884 on Oct 06 ’25. On Oct 03 ’25, another insider, WANG YUFAN STEPHANIE, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 1,428 shares for $46.26 each. As a result, the insider received 66,059 and left with 668 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRGS now has a Market Capitalization of 1663982208 and an Enterprise Value of 3008049408. As of this moment, Progress’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.2 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.47.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PRGS is 0.58, which has changed by -0.2998603 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PRGS has reached a high of $65.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.77%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.95%.

Shares Statistics:

PRGS traded an average of 539.66K shares per day over the past three months and 622720 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 42.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.06M. Insiders hold about 1.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 110.17% stake in the company. Shares short for PRGS as of 1767139200 were 4612704 with a Short Ratio of 8.55, compared to 1764288000 on 5090520. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4612704 and a Short% of Float of 16.12.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.27. The current Payout Ratio is 34.08% for PRGS, which recently paid a dividend on 2024-08-30 with an ex-dividend date of 2024-08-30. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2011-01-31 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Progress Software Corp (PRGS) reflects the combined expertise of 6.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.37, with high estimates of $1.42 and low estimates of $1.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.88 and $5.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.66. EPS for the following year is $5.72, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $5.72 and $5.72.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $249.7M to a low estimate of $239.01M. The current estimate, Progress Software Corp’s year-ago sales were $238.01MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $241.4M. There is a high estimate of $246.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $237.35M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $984.87M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $992.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $977.83MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.02B and the low estimate is $995M.

