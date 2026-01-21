Stock Surge: Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Closes at $135.83, Marking a -2.73 Increase/Decrease

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) closed at $135.83 down -2.73% from its previous closing price of $139.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.26 million shares were traded. A stock price reached its highest trading level at $138.7699 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $134.63.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Agilent Technologies Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.52 and its Current Ratio is at 1.96. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, HSBC Securities on January 20, 2026, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $180. On January 05, 2026, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line but kept the price unchanged to $160. Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on December 15, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $165.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 ’25 when Dolsten Mikael sold 2,600 shares for $149.81 per share. The transaction valued at 389,511 led to the insider holds 4,973 shares of the business.

Gonsalves Rodney sold 3,000 shares of A for $464,956 on Nov 26 ’25. The V.P., Corporate Controller now owns 31,846 shares after completing the transaction at $154.99 per share. On Dec 01 ’25, another insider, Dolsten Mikael, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,600 shares for $149.81 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, A now has a Market Capitalization of 38507864064 and an Enterprise Value of 40261652480. As of this moment, Agilent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.795 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.584.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for A is 1.30, which has changed by -0.08492792 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, A has reached a high of $160.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $96.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.95%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.37%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, A has traded an average of 1.92M shares per day and 2111950 over the past ten days. A total of 283.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 282.13M. Insiders hold about 0.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.20% stake in the company. Shares short for A as of 1767139200 were 3845910 with a Short Ratio of 2.00, compared to 1764288000 on 3269266. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3845910 and a Short% of Float of 1.54.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for A is 1.00, from 0.992 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0071039815. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.66. The current Payout Ratio is 21.70% for A, which recently paid a dividend on 2026-01-06 with an ex-dividend date of 2026-01-06. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2014-11-03 when the company split stock in a 1398:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.39, with high estimates of $1.45 and low estimates of $1.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.0 and $5.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.94. EPS for the following year is $6.55, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $6.75 and $6.41.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.81B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.82B to a low estimate of $1.79B. The current estimate, Agilent Technologies Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.68BFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.77B. There is a high estimate of $1.79B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.74B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for A’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.95BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.99B and the low estimate is $7.68B.