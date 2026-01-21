Market Momentum Report: Doximity Inc (DOCS)’s Negative Close at 41.1

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The price of Doximity Inc (NYSE: DOCS) closed at $41.1 in the last session, down -0.39% from day before closing price of $41.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.64 million shares were traded. DOCS stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.0899.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DOCS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.75 and its Current Ratio is at 7.75. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 02 ’26 when Wampler Kira Scherer sold 2,000 shares for $44.65 per share. The transaction valued at 89,300 led to the insider holds 19,839 shares of the business.

KIRA WAMPLER bought 2,000 shares of DOCS for $89,300 on Jan 02 ’26. On Dec 01 ’25, another insider, Wampler Kira Scherer, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $50.71 each. As a result, the insider received 101,420 and left with 19,839 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DOCS now has a Market Capitalization of 7737948672 and an Enterprise Value of 6870851072. As of this moment, Doximity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.058 whereas that against EBITDA is 27.031.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DOCS is 1.39, which has changed by -0.26360875 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DOCS has reached a high of $85.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.01%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -29.31%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DOCS traded on average about 2.44M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2975260 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 137.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.55M. Insiders hold about 29.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.21% stake in the company. Shares short for DOCS as of 1767139200 were 8597827 with a Short Ratio of 3.52, compared to 1764288000 on 5556952. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8597827 and a Short% of Float of 6.4.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.67 and $1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.57. EPS for the following year is $1.72, with 19.0 analysts recommending between $2.04 and $1.47.

Revenue Estimates

According to 19 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $181.58M. It ranges from a high estimate of $192.21M to a low estimate of $180M. The current estimate, Doximity Inc’s year-ago sales were $168.6MFor the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $150.51M. There is a high estimate of $158.71M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $147.8M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOCS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $664.29M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $625M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $645.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $570.4MBased on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $717.44M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $773.46M and the low estimate is $688.7M.

