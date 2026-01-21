Closing Figures Unveiled: Bitfarms Ltd (BITF) Drop -9.49, Closes at $2.67

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

Bitfarms Ltd (NASDAQ: BITF) closed the day trading at $2.67 down -9.49% from the previous closing price of $2.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 45.93 million shares were traded. BITF stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.805 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.655.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BITF, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.14 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 ’25 when Riot Platforms, Inc. bought 90,110,912 shares for $1.08 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BITF now has a Market Capitalization of 1596455680 and an Enterprise Value of 1583187712. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.728 whereas that against EBITDA is 52.868.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BITF is 3.83, which has changed by 0.77710843 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BITF has reached a high of $6.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.00%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.78%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BITF traded about 64.65M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BITF traded about 47129790 shares per day. A total of 563.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 537.18M. Insiders hold about 5.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.92% stake in the company. Shares short for BITF as of 1767139200 were 77280115 with a Short Ratio of 1.20, compared to 1764288000 on 82765901. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 77280115 and a Short% of Float of 13.350001.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.04 and -$0.04.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $62.66M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $70.3M to a low estimate of $56.57M. The current estimate, Bitfarms Ltd’s year-ago sales were $56.16MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $72.73M. There is a high estimate of $112.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $55.8M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BITF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $284.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $270.46M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $276.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $192.88MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $263.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $335.7M and the low estimate is $220.47M.