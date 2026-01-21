Market Watch Highlights: NovoCure Ltd (NVCR) Ends on an% Downturn Note at 13.02

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

As of close of business last night, NovoCure Ltd’s stock clocked out at $13.02, down -4.58% from its previous closing price of $13.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.87 million shares were traded. NVCR stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.8004.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NVCR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.55. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

On July 08, 2025, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30. Evercore ISI Upgraded its In-line to Outperform on December 02, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 05 ’25 when Cordova Ashley bought 81,550 shares for $12.22 per share. The transaction valued at 996,859 led to the insider holds 437,569 shares of the business.

Brackmann Christoph bought 20,000 shares of NVCR for $231,800 on Jul 29 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 141,150 shares after completing the transaction at $11.59 per share. On Jun 03 ’25, another insider, Stafford Kristin, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 999 shares for $17.28 each. As a result, the insider received 17,259 and left with 3,054 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVCR now has a Market Capitalization of 1457445504 and an Enterprise Value of 1221885440. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.902 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.671.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NVCR is 0.73, which has changed by -0.4915191 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NVCR has reached a high of $27.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.56%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.88%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NVCR traded 1.55M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1253900 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 111.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.42M. Insiders hold about 10.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.08% stake in the company. Shares short for NVCR as of 1767139200 were 8333839 with a Short Ratio of 5.39, compared to 1764288000 on 6827285. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8333839 and a Short% of Float of 11.75.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.4, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.31 and -$1.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.4. EPS for the following year is -$1.49, with 7.0 analysts recommending between -$1.22 and -$1.78.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $174.4M. It ranges from a high estimate of $174.4M to a low estimate of $174.39M. The current estimate, NovoCure Ltd’s year-ago sales were $161.27MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $168.32M. There is a high estimate of $174.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $162.2M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVCR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $655.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $655.39M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $655.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $605.22MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $690.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $711.3M and the low estimate is $667.98M.