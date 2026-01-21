Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)’s Day in Review: Closing at 231.0, Down by -3.40

Ulysses Smith

Business

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

After finishing at $239.12 in the prior trading day, Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) closed at $231.0, down -3.40%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 47.01 million shares were traded. AMZN stock price reached its highest trading level at $235.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $229.34.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AMZN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 233.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.01. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on January 15, 2026, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $260 from $275 previously. On January 13, 2026, TD Cowen reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $300 to $315. Wells Fargo reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on January 12, 2026, while the target price for the stock was revised from $295 to $301.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 ’25 when Herrington Douglas J sold 2,500 shares for $233.22 per share. The transaction valued at 583,050 led to the insider holds 505,934 shares of the business.

Jassy Andrew R sold 19,872 shares of AMZN for $4,310,952 on Nov 21 ’25. The President and CEO now owns 2,208,310 shares after completing the transaction at $216.94 per share. On Nov 21 ’25, another insider, Garman Matthew S, who serves as the CEO Amazon Web Services of the company, sold 17,768 shares for $216.90 each. As a result, the insider received 3,853,946 and left with 6,273 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMZN now has a Market Capitalization of 2469439995904 and an Enterprise Value of 2535680901120. As of this moment, Amazon.com’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.668 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.151.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AMZN is 1.38, which has changed by 0.017488599 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AMZN has reached a high of $258.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $161.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.85%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.29%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 44.79M shares per day over the past 3-months and 42428280 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 10.69B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.69B. Insiders hold about 9.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.71% stake in the company. Shares short for AMZN as of 1767139200 were 73419039 with a Short Ratio of 1.64, compared to 1764288000 on 73266891. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 73419039 and a Short% of Float of 0.76.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 45.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.72, with high estimates of $1.93 and low estimates of $1.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.63 and $5.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.07. EPS for the following year is $7.88, with 60.0 analysts recommending between $8.92 and $6.72.

Revenue Estimates

46 analysts predict $211.16B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $214.46B to a low estimate of $206B. The current estimate, Amazon.com Inc’s year-ago sales were $187.79BFor the next quarter, 46 analysts are estimating revenue of $175.12B. There is a high estimate of $179.16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $167.44B.

A total of 61 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMZN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $718B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $709.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $714.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $637.96BBased on 62 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $794.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $819.07B and the low estimate is $763B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.