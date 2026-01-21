Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)’s Day in Review: Closing at 231.0, Down by -3.40

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

After finishing at $239.12 in the prior trading day, Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) closed at $231.0, down -3.40%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 47.01 million shares were traded. AMZN stock price reached its highest trading level at $235.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $229.34.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AMZN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 233.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.01. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on January 15, 2026, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $260 from $275 previously. On January 13, 2026, TD Cowen reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $300 to $315. Wells Fargo reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on January 12, 2026, while the target price for the stock was revised from $295 to $301.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 ’25 when Herrington Douglas J sold 2,500 shares for $233.22 per share. The transaction valued at 583,050 led to the insider holds 505,934 shares of the business.

Jassy Andrew R sold 19,872 shares of AMZN for $4,310,952 on Nov 21 ’25. The President and CEO now owns 2,208,310 shares after completing the transaction at $216.94 per share. On Nov 21 ’25, another insider, Garman Matthew S, who serves as the CEO Amazon Web Services of the company, sold 17,768 shares for $216.90 each. As a result, the insider received 3,853,946 and left with 6,273 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMZN now has a Market Capitalization of 2469439995904 and an Enterprise Value of 2535680901120. As of this moment, Amazon.com’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.668 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.151.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AMZN is 1.38, which has changed by 0.017488599 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AMZN has reached a high of $258.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $161.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.85%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.29%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 44.79M shares per day over the past 3-months and 42428280 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 10.69B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.69B. Insiders hold about 9.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.71% stake in the company. Shares short for AMZN as of 1767139200 were 73419039 with a Short Ratio of 1.64, compared to 1764288000 on 73266891. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 73419039 and a Short% of Float of 0.76.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 45.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.72, with high estimates of $1.93 and low estimates of $1.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.63 and $5.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.07. EPS for the following year is $7.88, with 60.0 analysts recommending between $8.92 and $6.72.

Revenue Estimates

46 analysts predict $211.16B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $214.46B to a low estimate of $206B. The current estimate, Amazon.com Inc’s year-ago sales were $187.79BFor the next quarter, 46 analysts are estimating revenue of $175.12B. There is a high estimate of $179.16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $167.44B.

A total of 61 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMZN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $718B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $709.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $714.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $637.96BBased on 62 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $794.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $819.07B and the low estimate is $763B.