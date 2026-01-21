Investor’s Delight: NET Power Inc (NPWR) Closes Weak at 2.47, Down -6.44

Abby Carey

Companies

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The closing price of NET Power Inc (NYSE: NPWR) was $2.47 for the day, down -6.44% from the previous closing price of $2.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.78 million shares were traded. NPWR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6186 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.43.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NPWR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.58 and its Current Ratio is at 16.58. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 16 ’26 when 8 Rivers Capital, LLC sold 230,000 shares for $2.63 per share. The transaction valued at 605,475 led to the insider holds 1,550,000 shares of the business.

8 Rivers Capital, LLC sold 135,000 shares of NPWR for $369,616 on Jan 14 ’26. The 10% Owner now owns 1,915,000 shares after completing the transaction at $2.74 per share. On Jan 15 ’26, another insider, 8 Rivers Capital, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 135,000 shares for $2.57 each. As a result, the insider received 347,193 and left with 1,780,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NPWR now has a Market Capitalization of 207281808 and an Enterprise Value of 284628800.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NPWR is 0.83, which has changed by -0.7247132 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NPWR has reached a high of $10.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.79%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.46%.

Shares Statistics:

NPWR traded an average of 1.35M shares per day over the past three months and 856430 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 83.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.30M. Insiders hold about 3.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.39% stake in the company. Shares short for NPWR as of 1767139200 were 3928630 with a Short Ratio of 2.91, compared to 1764288000 on 4288715. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3928630 and a Short% of Float of 8.290000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 2.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of NET Power Inc (NPWR) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.94 and -$2.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.06. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.46.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.