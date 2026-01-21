Investor’s Delight: NET Power Inc (NPWR) Closes Weak at 2.47, Down -6.44

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The closing price of NET Power Inc (NYSE: NPWR) was $2.47 for the day, down -6.44% from the previous closing price of $2.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.78 million shares were traded. NPWR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6186 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.43.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NPWR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.58 and its Current Ratio is at 16.58. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 16 ’26 when 8 Rivers Capital, LLC sold 230,000 shares for $2.63 per share. The transaction valued at 605,475 led to the insider holds 1,550,000 shares of the business.

8 Rivers Capital, LLC sold 135,000 shares of NPWR for $369,616 on Jan 14 ’26. The 10% Owner now owns 1,915,000 shares after completing the transaction at $2.74 per share. On Jan 15 ’26, another insider, 8 Rivers Capital, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 135,000 shares for $2.57 each. As a result, the insider received 347,193 and left with 1,780,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NPWR now has a Market Capitalization of 207281808 and an Enterprise Value of 284628800.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NPWR is 0.83, which has changed by -0.7247132 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NPWR has reached a high of $10.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.79%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.46%.

Shares Statistics:

NPWR traded an average of 1.35M shares per day over the past three months and 856430 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 83.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.30M. Insiders hold about 3.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.39% stake in the company. Shares short for NPWR as of 1767139200 were 3928630 with a Short Ratio of 2.91, compared to 1764288000 on 4288715. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3928630 and a Short% of Float of 8.290000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 2.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of NET Power Inc (NPWR) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.94 and -$2.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.06. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.46.