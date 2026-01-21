Market Insight: West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc (WST)’s Notable Drop%, Closing at $250.5

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc (NYSE: WST) closed at $250.5 down -3.58% from its previous closing price of $259.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.7 million shares were traded. WST stock price reached its highest trading level at $255.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $248.465.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.18 and its Current Ratio is at 2.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on December 02, 2025, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $285. On September 15, 2025, Rothschild & Co Redburn started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $311. On June 24, 2025, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $245.Barclays initiated its Equal Weight rating on June 24, 2025, with a $245 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WST now has a Market Capitalization of 18021824512 and an Enterprise Value of 17696325632. As of this moment, West’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.864 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.082.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WST is 1.18, which has changed by -0.25319803 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WST has reached a high of $348.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $187.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.97%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.94%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WST has traded an average of 726.77K shares per day and 806840 over the past ten days. A total of 71.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.50M. Insiders hold about 0.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.69% stake in the company. Shares short for WST as of 1767139200 were 1774094 with a Short Ratio of 2.44, compared to 1764288000 on 2064220. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1774094 and a Short% of Float of 3.2399999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WST is 0.85, from 0.84 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0032333806. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.24. The current Payout Ratio is 12.27% for WST, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-12 with an ex-dividend date of 2026-01-28. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2013-09-27 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc (WST) involves the perspectives of 13.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.65, with high estimates of $1.73 and low estimates of $1.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.24 and $7.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.1. EPS for the following year is $7.75, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $8.38 and $7.39.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $795.7M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $806M to a low estimate of $790.39M. The current estimate, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc’s year-ago sales were $748.8MFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $762.6M. There is a high estimate of $781M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $742.81M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.89BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.34B and the low estimate is $3.22B.