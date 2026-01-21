Market Recap Check: Janux Therapeutics Inc (JANX)’s Negative Finish at 13.15, Up/Down -4.43

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of Janux Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JANX) closed at $13.15 in the last session, down -4.43% from day before closing price of $13.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.18 million shares were traded. JANX stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.8.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at JANX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 35.86 and its Current Ratio is at 35.86. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

On September 17, 2025, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $47. On September 10, 2025, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $100.Truist initiated its Buy rating on September 10, 2025, with a $100 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 02 ’26 when Meyer Andrew Hollman sold 1,879 shares for $13.73 per share. The transaction valued at 25,799 led to the insider holds 83,095 shares of the business.

DiRaimondo Thomas sold 2,505 shares of JANX for $34,394 on Jan 02 ’26. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 124,425 shares after completing the transaction at $13.73 per share. On Jan 02 ’26, another insider, Campbell David Alan, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 8,072 shares for $13.73 each. As a result, the insider received 110,829 and left with 284,982 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JANX now has a Market Capitalization of 790943680 and an Enterprise Value of -175389344. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 79.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -17.539 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.233.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for JANX is 2.87, which has changed by -0.65754104 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, JANX has reached a high of $47.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -33.58%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -45.30%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, JANX traded on average about 1.93M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1520680 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 60.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.48M. Insiders hold about 11.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.39% stake in the company. Shares short for JANX as of 1767139200 were 9239650 with a Short Ratio of 4.79, compared to 1764288000 on 7606181. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9239650 and a Short% of Float of 22.06.

