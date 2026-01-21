Trading Day Triumph: Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT) Ends at $0.91, a -6.39 Surge/Plunge

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ: RXT) closed the day trading at $0.91 down -6.39% from the previous closing price of $0.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.26 million shares were traded. RXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9996 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9093.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RXT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.71 and its Current Ratio is at 0.71.

On November 07, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $1.40. Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on September 19, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 10 ’25 when AMAR MALETIRA bought 123,016 shares for $1.18 per share.

AMAR MALETIRA bought 101,415 shares of RXT for $111,861 on Dec 10 ’25. On Dec 01 ’25, another insider, TEAL-GUESS KELLIE, who serves as the Chief Human Resources Officer of the company, sold 18,301 shares for $1.01 each. As a result, the insider received 18,484 and left with 1,043,650 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RXT now has a Market Capitalization of 221498336 and an Enterprise Value of 3392298240. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.262 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.27.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RXT is 2.19, which has changed by -0.59876037 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RXT has reached a high of $3.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.97%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -28.81%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RXT traded about 1.16M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RXT traded about 871280 shares per day. A total of 243.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.11M. Insiders hold about 60.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.88% stake in the company. Shares short for RXT as of 1767139200 were 7222489 with a Short Ratio of 6.22, compared to 1764288000 on 5794404. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7222489 and a Short% of Float of 6.670000399999999.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT) is currently in the spotlight, with 2.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.21. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $0.05 and -$0.12.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $672.56M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $673M to a low estimate of $672.12M. The current estimate, Rackspace Technology Inc’s year-ago sales were $685.6MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $682.01M. There is a high estimate of $692.02M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $672M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RXT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.74BBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.74B and the low estimate is $2.68B.