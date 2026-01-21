Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFAI)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 1.01, Down -4.72

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

As of close of business last night, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc’s stock clocked out at $1.01, down -4.72% from its previous closing price of $1.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.88 million shares were traded. FFAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.01.

On November 16, 2021, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $10. On August 17, 2021, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on August 17, 2021, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 ’25 when Aydt Matthias bought 1 shares for $100.00 per share. The transaction valued at 100 led to the insider holds 1 shares of the business.

Jia Yueting bought 98,000 shares of FFAI for $177,223 on Sep 08 ’25. The Global Co-CEO now owns 531,838 shares after completing the transaction at $1.81 per share. On Sep 02 ’25, another insider, Jia Yueting, who serves as the Global Co-CEO of the company, bought 81,600 shares for $2.17 each. As a result, the insider paid 177,227 and bolstered with 433,838 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FFAI now has a Market Capitalization of 200282256 and an Enterprise Value of 275185696. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 312.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 428.638 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.273.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FFAI is 5.23, which has changed by -0.25352114 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FFAI has reached a high of $3.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.17%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -32.95%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FFAI traded 6.07M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7162770 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 198.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.59M. Insiders hold about 6.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.56% stake in the company. Shares short for FFAI as of 1767139200 were 38887317 with a Short Ratio of 6.41, compared to 1764288000 on 39249999. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 38887317 and a Short% of Float of 19.690001.