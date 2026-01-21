Ratio Review: Analyzing Herc Holdings Inc (HRI)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

After finishing at $157.95 in the prior trading day, Herc Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRI) closed at $154.16, down -2.40%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.61 million shares were traded. HRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $154.755 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $150.38.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HRI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.22 and its Current Ratio is at 1.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.03.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HRI now has a Market Capitalization of 5128859136 and an Enterprise Value of 14851859456. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 18.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.607 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.744.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HRI is 1.78, which has changed by -0.23853832 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HRI has reached a high of $212.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $96.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.99%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.64%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 447.46K shares per day over the past 3-months and 476610 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 33.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.57M. Insiders hold about 2.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.65% stake in the company. Shares short for HRI as of 1767139200 were 2420448 with a Short Ratio of 5.41, compared to 1764288000 on 2255850. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2420448 and a Short% of Float of 8.0699995.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HRI’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.765, compared to 2.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.017505541. The current Payout Ratio is 35.93% for HRI, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-15. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2016-07-01 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Herc Holdings Inc (HRI) is a result of the insights provided by 9.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.73, with high estimates of $1.12 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.13 and $6.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.4. EPS for the following year is $9.47, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $13.64 and $7.44.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $1.25B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.27B to a low estimate of $1.24B. The current estimate, Herc Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $951MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.17B. There is a high estimate of $1.23B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.15B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.57BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.44B and the low estimate is $4.88B.

